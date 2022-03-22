Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt spotted on Varanasi ghat shooting for Brahmastra; PICS

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra has been announced, fans have not been able to keep calm. The film that everyone has been waiting for is finally on the verge of release. Recently, on Alia’s birthday, the first look of the actress was released and fans have been going gaga over it. Well, it was only yesterday that Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the airport, and later, we exclusively informed you that these two lovebirds were headed for Varanasi to shoot for the last schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s film. And now, the pictures of both the stars shooting on the ghats have come out.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing a long floral orange skirt that she paired with an orange t-back. The actress walks down the stairs as she is escorted by her team. We can see the entire film crew on the ghats who can be seen busy prepping for the shoot. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is wearing a white tee that he has layered with a red shirt and completed his look with blue denim.

Check out the pictures:

The source had informed Pinkvilla that the shoot is going on in Varanasi, and they will be in the city for around four days. They are shooting a big song, and a few important sequences too. Ayan had left for Varanasi earlier to prepare for the shoot. Interestingly, they have filmed in Varanasi earlier too. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance in the film too.

