Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra's entire music album to be released on Dussehra

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been getting a lot of love from fans since it released. It was one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The songs of the film are also equally popular such as Kesariya, Deva Deva, etc. However, today director Ayan Mukerji shared on his Instagram handle. He mentioned that the Brahmastra team will be relaunching the entire music album this Dussehra, i.e. on October 5. Ayan Mukerji says ‘Couldn’t do justice to songs’

Ayan wrote in his post, “Music Album Of Brahmāstra. There is a lot of Music in the movie which we haven’t released, yet. Like… Rasiya… our Shiva Theme… other versions of our Main Songs… other Themes…The main reason is that we needed to focus on finishing the movie properly pre-release, and couldn’t do justice to launching these tracks properly. This is just a general shout-out to say that we are resuming this Journey with focus and excitement now… that we plan to launch Rasiya and other tracks starting early next week… And we plan to have our entire Brahmāstra Music Album complete and released - by DUSSEHRA, Oct. 5th.” Check Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram post here: