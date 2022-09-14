Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to explore more films together after Brahmastra's success; To do a rom-com next?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently basking in the success of their recently released film, Brahmastra. The film has had a solid run at the box office. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance as Vanar Astra in the movie. Now, after the success of Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia are planning to do more films together in the future.

According to India Today, the duo is keen to do a romantic-comedy movie together. "Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra's release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them. However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good," said the source.