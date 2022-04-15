Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt took 7 vows, promised to have a healthy baby reveals Pandit Rajesh Sharma

April 14, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot and got hitched for life. The wedding pictures of the couple have taken the internet by quite a storm and fans are going gaga over them. Everyone is still not over it and social media is filled with the dreamy pictures from their wedding. We have to admit that Alia and Ranbir looked nothing less than perfect on their special day. The stars had an intimate wedding and got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family. Reportedly the nuptials were performed by Pandit Rajesh Sharma, who was a regular at Krishna Raj.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Pandit Rajesh Sharma revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did all the functions by taking the late Rishi Kapoor’s blessings. According to him, it was a traditional Punjabi wedding, with all the rituals that the Kapoor family has been following. They made sure everything happens just like it has always happened. Sharma also revealed that the couple took 7 vows that included being each other’s closest friends to having a healthy child.

Pandit Rajesh further quipped, “Ranbir ki iccha thi ki, Panditji puri vidhi samjha ke (shaadi) karana.” While Sharma says he has been a regular at the Bhatt’s, he lost touch with the Kapoor family in recent times. “Ranbir and I recently met at Shamshera’s muhurat. That is when he said meri shaadi aap hi karwaoge,” he recalls.

Elaborating further about the wedding rituals, Pandit Rakesh said that the Sehra Bandi was done at 3 PM wherein all the four sisters Natasha, Riddhima, Karisma and Kareena applied tika to the groom. Shweta Bachchan Nanda played the role of Bhabhi and applied the kaala teeka. Post the ritual, the ladke waale including the Kapoor family, Akash Ambani and film-maker Karan Johar had small baraat-like bhangra on the seventh floor. Kapoor’s aarti (done by the bride’s family) was done by 4.15 pm, followed by the Milni ceremony, which was led by var mala and other rituals and they wrapped up the wedding by 5.20 PM.

