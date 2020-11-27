Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, Natasha: Couples whose rumoured wedding was postponed due to COVID

Several celebrity couples were rumoured to get married in 2020, however, COVID 19 outbreak across the world changed their plans.

The year 2020 has been one of the most talked about years in several ways. Not just the COVID 19 pandemic brought life to a halt, the entertainment industry witnessed a complete shutdown and even lost several shining stars to cruel hands of destiny. Needless to say, all the plans for 2020 went for a toss. This included all the big events and even the major film releases. In fact, many big releases were seen making their way to digital platforms as theatres were shut down for over seven months.

Due to this pandemic, weddings also lost the charm as the gathering of a large number of people were strictly prohibited. Interestingly, there were several celebrity couples who were rumoured to tie the knot in 2020. However, their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID 19 outbreak in the country which has infected over 93 lakh people and has claimed over 1.3 lakh lives. So, as we are heading towards December, the last month of 2020, here’s a look at celebrity couples who were expected to take their nuptial vows this year.

The first couple on the list is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple, who fell in love while shooting for their movie Brahmastra, have been dating each other for a couple of years now. While the couple is said to be going strong with their love affair, there were rumours that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot this year. In fact, there were reported that the preparations for the D-Day had begun and media reports suggested that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot post the release of Brahmastra on December. But destiny definitely had different plans.

It hasn’t been long since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have thrown caution to the wind and have been painting the town red with they mushy romance. And while their social media handles have been filled with the PDA, there were rumours that the couple will be a spring wedding. The media reports also suggested that Arjun and Malaika will be tying the knot as per Christian rituals.

and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan has been head over heels in love with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal and it isn’t a hidden secret. While the couple has been going strong with their relationship, there were reports about Varun and Natasha having a destination wedding this year. Reports were abuzz that they will be tying the knot in a foreign location in March this year. But the plans had to be postponed.

Farhaan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhaan Akhtar has been dating Shibani Dandekar for quite some time now and they are quite outspoken about their relationship. In fact, the couple is often seen spending quality time together and give major relationship goals to couples. While Farhan’s daughters Akira and Shakya have given their relationship a green signal, it was reported that the couple will be tying the knot by year end.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has been dating Rohman Shawl for over two years and their love affair is a true blue mushfest. While Rohman has gelled with Sushmita’s daughters and is often seen spending quality time with them there have been speculations about their wedding. The media reports claimed that the couple is planning for a winter wedding.

