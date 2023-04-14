Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt visit under construction bungalow on 1st anniversary, hug and pose for paps; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and most-loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. Today is a special day for them as they are celebrating their first anniversary. Social media is filled with wishes for them including both their moms Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor’s wishes. In fact, even Alia took to her Instagram handle to share several unseen pictures of her and her husband to celebrate their happy day. And now, the Brahmastra couple was spotted on the construction site of their bungalow and posed for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at under construction bungalow

Popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who made a joint appearance today at their under-construction bungalow in Mumbai. The couple were snapped in casual attires and looked lovely with a smile on their faces. Alia wore black denim and paired it with a white tee. She left her hair open and completed her look with white sneakers and a pink-coloured sling bag. Ranbir on the other hand was spotted wearing a grey coloured shirt and pant. We can hear the paps requesting the couple to pose for them and obliging by their request, Ranbir held his wife and both of them posed for the media.

Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

