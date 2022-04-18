Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visited by Neetu & Soni, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at Iftaar party: LIVE updates

The celebratory mode in tinselvile is far from getting over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, B-town was seen coming under one roof for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan an

The celebratory mode in tinselvile is far from getting over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, B-town was seen coming under one roof for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen attending the bash. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Shaheen Bhatt were papped as they visited Ranbir-Alia today.