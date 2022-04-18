Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visited by Neetu & Soni, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at Iftaar party: LIVE updates
As Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has hit the floors in Lucknow. And now, Varun Dhawan's look from the movie has got has excited wherein he look dapper as he sat on a bike and opted for a semi-formal look.
It's been four days since Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and their wedding festivities continue to make headlines. As per a recent update, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan were seen visiting the newlyweds at their residence.
As Baba Siddique hosted a grand Iftaar bash, it was a starry affair. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan looked dapper in black as they arrived for the party. SRK had opted for a black kurta pyjama while Salman was seen in black shirt and denims.