Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt visited by Neetu & Soni, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at Iftaar party: LIVE updates

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 18, 2022 12:28 PM IST  |  26.5K
The celebratory mode in tinselvile is far from getting over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, B-town was seen coming under one roof for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan an The celebratory mode in tinselvile is far from getting over. After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, B-town was seen coming under one roof for Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen attending the bash. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan & Shaheen Bhatt were papped as they visited Ranbir-Alia today.
April 18, 2022, 12:05 pm IST
Varun Dhawan's first look from Bawaal unveiled

As Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has hit the floors in Lucknow. And now, Varun Dhawan's look from the movie has got has excited wherein he look dapper as he sat on a bike and opted for a semi-formal look.

April 18, 2022, 11:23 am IST
Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan visit newlyweds Ranbir-Alia

It's been four days since Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and their wedding festivities continue to make headlines. As per a recent update, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan were seen visiting the newlyweds at their residence.

April 18, 2022, 11:14 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan slay in black as they arrive for Baba Siddique's Iftaar party

As Baba Siddique hosted a grand Iftaar bash, it was a starry affair. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan looked dapper in black as they arrived for the party. SRK had opted for a black kurta pyjama while Salman was seen in black shirt and denims.

 


