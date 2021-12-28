Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt wear matching outfits, off to a secret location to celebrate New Year; PICS

It is that time of the year again when Bollywood celebs are leaving for holidays to celebrate New Year. Since we are just a couple of days away from New Year, airports are filled with celebs flying away from Mumbai to their holiday destination. It was only in the morning when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the airport as they jetted off for their vacay and now we have spotted the lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are all set to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

In the pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt wearing an olive green trench coat over a similar coloured tee that she paired with trousers. Alia wore a mask to cover her face and carried a bright orange coloured handbag that will definitely grab your attention. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor wore olive green coloured cargo pants too and paired them with a blue tee. He wore a black jacket over it and carried a bag pack on his back. Both of them posed for the paps before entering the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that is all set to release on September 9, 2022. It is for the first time that these two love birds will be collaborating on-screen.

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Delhi schedule of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

