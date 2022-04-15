Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: 13 highlights from couple's D-day that sum up their dreamy union

April 14, 2022, marks the wedding day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple who were dating for almost 5 years has finally tied the knot. The first pictures of the newlyweds have created a storm on social media already and fans cannot stop gushing over them. The wedding pictures look dreamy and we are sure many fans would be finding it hard to believe that these two stars are already married. Well, if you were not able to keep up with all that happened today at one of the biggest weddings in Bollywood then worry not. We bring to you all the highlights from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day.

The mother-daughter duo looked stunning in their traditional attires and kept it simple for the Haldi ceremony. Neetu wore a yellow coloured salwar kameez whereas, Riddhima stunned in an off-white attire.

On Thursday morning, Alia's sister Shaheen and mum Soni Razdan were snapped leaving their Juhu residence and heading to Vastu ahead of the ceremony. Decked up in their ethnic best, the mother-daughter duo wore shades of yellow and pink respectively.

Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor flaunt their Mehendi’s

Riddhima Kapoor and mom Neetu Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to flaunt their mehendi’s. What caught our attention was Rishi Kapoor’s name in Neetu’s mehendi.

Shaheen and Soni arrive in changed attires for Ranbir-Alia wedding

Ladkiwaale Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan look gorgeous as they arrive in changed attires after the Haldi ceremony.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt arrive in style

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt arrived together for the wedding. Pooja greeted paps with folded hands.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt send 'Shaadi ka Khana' to mediapersons outside Vastu

After the much-awaited wedding took place Ranbir and Alia sent snack boxes and sweets for the members of the media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share passionate kiss in first pics as Mr & Mrs

Dulhan Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram space and shared precious pictures from her special day a few moments back.

The highlight of the wedding affair was when a dapper Ranbir showed his filmy blood by picking up his gorgeous Dulhaniya, while Bhatt was a blushing, laughing mess!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE Updates: Deepika, Katrina react to first pics, Groom poses with Randhir