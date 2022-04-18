Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Actor poses with his cousins in an unseen PIC from after-party

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have gotten married, their wedding pictures have been taking social media by storm. The duo tied the knot on April 14 at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai in presence of their close friends and family members. The couple's family members have been sharing many unseen photos from their wedding. Yet again, Ranbir's cousin-actor Armaan Jain, who was one of the many guests in attendance at his wedding to Alia shared some new photos on his social media.

Armaan shared the photos and captioned them, "Congratulations Ranbir & @aliaabhatt! What a wonderful few days! Here’s to forever!" alongside a star emoji. In the unseen pictures, Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing with Armaan and Jahaan Kapoor from the after-party. In addition, it also featured a picture of Anissa Malhotra Jain, his mother, Rima Jain, his brother Aadar Jain, Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Ambani.

Check it out:

Earlier, in a chat with ETimes, Armaan said that he is very glad to have Alia Bhatt as his sister-in-law. He also revealed that Ranbir-Alia's wedding was a 'simple affair'. "There was no too much of a song and dance happening during the ceremonies." Armaan also said that the entire family missed Rishi Kapoor at the wedding. "He always wanted to see his son get married and it would have been a dream come true for him if he was here. Having said that we know he was there with us in spirit at the wedding," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for 5 years before getting married. They fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra, which will release on 9 September 2022.

