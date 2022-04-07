Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Actress’ manager, security head & PR spotted at groom-to-be’s house; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are over the news these days. After all, the couple is set to tie the knot next week after dating each other for a while. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be taking the plunge in a traditional ceremony at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai. Needless to say, the preparations for the couple’s D-Day are going on in full swing. Amid this, Alia’s manager was spotted that Ranbir’s residence adding fuel to the reports of their wedding.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress’ manager was accompanied by the head of security and the PR. They were seen making their way inside Ranbir’s house today. According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia have been keeping their wedding news under the wraps. In fact, the media reports have also suggested that the couple has also asked his team to sign a non-disclosure agreement according to which they will not be talking about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding festivities neither they will be leaking any pic from the function.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, it is reported that the couple’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a mehendi ceremony. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet ceremony on April 14 and the Baraat on April 15. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9 this year.