Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Actress skipped chooda ceremony due to her Hollywood debut; Reports

Tinsel town's favourite couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai after dating for five years. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony and included only their close family and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

For the nuptials, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress's bridal look caught everyone's attention as she chose to ditch the traditional lehenga and opted for an ivory and gold saree. Now, a report in Hindustan Times states that the actress did not do the traditional chooda ceremony on her wedding day due to her Hollywood debut. The chooda ceremony requires the bride to wear it for at least 40 days to a year, but, Alia will start the filming of her Hollywood movie shortly. Thus, she will not be able to wear the chooda for the time being.

Reportedly, Alia's Haldi ceremony took place earlier on Thursday morning. Further, the report also added that Alia's mother Soni Razdan gifted her son-in-law Ranbir a high-end expensive watch, “It costs almost ₹2.50 crore," said the source. The newly-wedded couple also exchanged rings on their wedding day, apart from pheras.

Meanwhile, after Ranbir and Alia's intimate wedding ceremony, the Raazi actress took to social media to treat fans with beautiful photos from their D-day.

