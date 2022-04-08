Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Astro-Numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani reckons a name change for the bride

Alia Bhatt, a No. 6 & Ranbir Kapoor, a Libran (6), both are finally set to get hitched in a few days, in 2022 (6). Moreover, probably on the 15th of April, (add 1+5), a No. 6 date, which also happens to be in the Arian period (9, Mars).

But Ranbir may opt for the date 17th (8) as he has a keen inclination for No. 8 which represents Saturn or Lord Shani- the Planet of Trials. So much that Alia supposedly even wanted a tattoo of the same number done.

Our take-

I can foretell that Alia’s lady luck will rub off on the eye-candy Kapoor boy, making him beyond richer in health, wealth & prosperity. 6 is amongst Ranbir’s best numbers, and Alia is a # 6!

It would also reward him rather handsomely if he adopts his late father Rishi Kapoor’s initial- Ranbir R Kapoor (name number 42).

On the other hand, if Alia wishes to assume Ranbir’s family name, she shouldn’t plant a second thought, as there isn’t a luckier new name than ‘ALIA KAPOOR’ (name number 33) itself. It has even got a good ring to it.

Both their names would now add to 6 (Venus), which is not only good for their married life but also their careers.

However, if she doesn’t wish to drop her proud surname (Bhatt naturally), ‘ALIA R BHATT’ or ‘ALIA K BHATT’ would be equally effective options.

She is a Water sign & he is an Air sign; a wonderful match that would ensure ship-loads of travel. While Alia could be emotionally brittle, Ranbir would perhaps be practical & straightforward, as he is a No. 1 (Sun- leadership). This explains why he can’t play second fiddle, and why it won't be easy for her to be the woman on top.

Their numbers suggest that she will be more sensitive, and would demand more love & attention. On the contrary, he should be more affectionate & patient towards her.

All in all, we wish that yeh ‘Shaandaar’ Jodi hamesha salamat rahe!

If they continue using their current names, there could be an element of isolation or distress. And what suggestions we have given are very easy to adopt too. Are you listening, Alia Kapoor & Ranbir R Kapoor? God Bless the dashing couple!

ALSO READ: When Ranbir Kapoor called Alia Bhatt ‘fresh & volatile’ and opened up about her influence on him