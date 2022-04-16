Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding bash: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Bharat, Ayan Mukerji & others dazzle in black

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married now and it is the time to party! While the couple got married on 14th April, our Instagrams are all filled with their gorgeous wedding pictures and we can assure you, no one is getting over them any time soon. Today, it seems the newlyweds are hosting a post-wedding party for their family members along with several colleagues from Bollywood industry. Just a few minutes ago, we spotted mommy Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, bestie Ayan Mukerji and others at the party venue. A few moments back, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were seen arriving at the newlyweds’ residence.

