Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Bash PICS: Gauri Khan rocks a black dress to party with newlyweds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, the lovebirds have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The wedding took place on April 14 which was attended by the couple’s family and close friends. And now, the newlyweds are creating a buzz as they have hosted a grand post-wedding bash at their residence which is being attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. Joining them Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan was seen making her way to the party.

In the pics, Gauri Khan was seen dressed in a little black dress as she arrived for the bash. She had her make up game on point and had completed the look with minimal jewellery. Gauri was papped in her car as she arrived at Ranbir’s residence Vastu for the party. Apart from Gauri, celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji etc were also papped as they arrived for Ranbir and Alia’s post wedding bash.

Take a look at Gauri Khan’s pics:

To note, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities had begun early this week with a mehendi function. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had taken social media by storm as she dropped stunning pics from her mehendi ceremony. It is reported that the newlyweds will be seen heading to South Africa for their honeymoon. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9.