Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bride-to-be's family arrives at the venue for Mehendi ceremony; VIDEO

The celebrations have begun for the Bhatt and the Kapoor families as Alia and Ranbir’s wedding is a few days away. The entertainment world’s favourite couple is going to tie the knot this weekend. As per the latest reports, pre-wedding functions of the couple will include Sangeet and Cocktail party will happen at RK House, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 15th April at Vastu. The family of the bride has reached the venue, ahead of Mehendi ceremony, which will be held today.

Here is the video which shows the arrival of the Bhatt family at the RK house:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding functions have finally begun today. After much speculations about will they or won't they, the couple's big day is inching closer and pre-wedding functions began on 13th April. The Haldi function and Mehendi functions are due to be held today and with the arrival of the family of the bride, the excitement and joy are just about to start. As the wedding festivities commence, Neetu Kapoor reminisced her own engagement with Rishi Kapoor today morning on social media. The actress shared her engagement photo ahead of her son Ranbir’s wedding. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc. The wedding is set to take place at the couple’s Vastu apartment in Bandra. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt will be wearing Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.

