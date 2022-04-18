Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: A complete round-up of three days of magical and fun ceremony

One of the sweetest couples in the entertainment industry, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five long years. They are a perfect example of a match made in heaven. The couple had an intimate ceremony at the actor’s Vastu residence in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. It was a three-day magical affair and every picture from the ceremonies are precious and unmissable. The gala event started with a dreamy Mehendi function, followed by the wedding, and then a star-studded wedding reception. Here’s a round-up of three days of the fun-filled event:

Day 1: Mehendi

The gala affair began with Alia and Ranbir’s Mehendi ceremony that happened on April 13. It was all about love, fun, and laughter. Groom surprised his ladylove with a surprise act and they also gave an ode to late Rishi Kapoor. To note, Ranbir danced for Alia with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Bharat Sahni at the ceremony. For the event, the couple twinned in voguish pink outfits. Alia’s lehenga was by Manish Malhotra while Ranbir’s ethnic attire was from Sabyasachi. The actor also wore his dad Rishi Kapoor’s watch for the event.

The ceremony was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Ayan Mukerji, Alia’s best friends Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan, and others.

Alia dropped her Mehendi pictures on social media and wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!”

Day 2: Wedding

The next day was the D-Day as Alia and Ranbir got hitched on April 14 at the actor’s Vastu residence. For their wedding, Alia and Ranbir twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. The bride ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. The wedding photos were unmissable and everything about Alia’s minimalistic bridal look became the talk of the town. One of the main highlights was her mangalsutra and kaleeras which featured Ranbir’s lucky number 8 which also signifies infinity.

While sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

After their wedding, social media buzzed with inside photos as the Kapoors welcomed their new ‘bahu’. Take a look:

After their wedding, Alia and Ranbir also made their first public appearance as man and wife and greeted the media persons. They stole the limelight with their charismatic presence. Ranbir also lifted his ladylove in his arms while going back to the venue.

Day 3: Reception

On April 16, the newlyweds threw a post-wedding bash or a reception party for their fellow celebrities at their residence. It was a starry night as most of the A-listers marked their presence at the event. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria, and others made it to the guest list. Their family members also dazzled the event with blingy outfits. The reception was undoubtedly one of the most extravaganza ceremonies and Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor definitely wrapped the three days of madness in style.

