Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple to offer langar in Gurudwara as a ritual

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot next week and their massive fan following can’t keep calm about it. The couple is finally taking the plunge after dating each other for a while and their wedding will take place in Mumbai. It is reported that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding preparations are going in full swing. Amid this, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that it will be a traditional Punjabi wedding and that the wedding festivities will begin on April 13.

And now as per a recent update, Ranbir and Alia will be offering langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai post their wedding as a ritual. To note, the couple will be following Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s footsteps and will be following all the rituals followed by them. A source told India Today, “Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai. When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia won't be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple”.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have been keeping tight-lipped about their wedding. In fact, they have also reportedly asked their team to sign a non-disclosure agreement wherein they will not be speaking anything about the couple’s wedding or leak any photos from the wedding festivities.

