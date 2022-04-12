Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple's interesting similarities with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the headlines these days. After all, the couple is tying the knot this week on April 15. It is expected to be a grand ceremony which will be attended by Bollywood’s who’s who. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia have been dating each other for a while and have got a green signal from their respective families. Interestingly, the preparations for Ranbir and Alia’s grand wedding have been going on in full swing.

Ahead of their wedding, several throwback pics and videos of the power couple have also been going viral on social media. In fact, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding invite also went viral recently as fans are looking forward to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Interestingly, the power couple shares a lot of similarities with Rishi and Neetu. Let’s take a look:

Continuous Speculations

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were dating each other for a while before they tied the knot on January 22, 1980. Interestingly, their wedding was surrounded by a lot of speculations as fans continued to wonder if Rishi and Neetu will get married and when will they take the plunge. A similar situation was observed surrounding Ranbir and Alia’s wedding as well. The speculations about their wedding have been doing the rounds for around two years now and tongues have been wagging about when the power couple will be taking their nuptial vows.

Dedication towards family

Family has always come first for Rishi and Neetu. The late actor never missed out on a chance to spend time with his family. On the other hand, Neetu decided to quit acting post-wedding and devote her time to the family. Talking about Ranbir, not just he has been standing like a pillar for his family and made sure to be by his father’s side during his cancer treatment, he shares a great bond with Alia’s family as well and is often seen spending quality time with them. On the other hand, Alia also shares a great bond with Ranbir’s family and made sure to visit Rishi Kapoor in New York several times while he was undergoing his treatment there.

Tying the knot at the peak of their career

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were at the peak of their respective careers when they had walked down the aisle in 1980. Although Neetu quit acting post her wedding, the late actor went on to rule the hearts for decades. Similarly, Alia and Ranbir are also at a high in their respective careers. Ranbir has carved a niche for himself and has several interesting projects in his kitty at the moment. On the other hand, Alia also had a glorious decade in Bollywood so far with several hits recorded in her name. She is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi and has several interesting projects lined up including Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with her main man.