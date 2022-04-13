Watch: Neetu Kapoor finally CONFIRMS wedding of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Says it'll happen tomorrow at Vastu

The celebrations have started in full swing for the biggest wedding of the year- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s grand wedding. The pre-wedding functions have started on the 13th of April and the Mehendi function was held today. The pre-wedding functions are organized at RK House and numerous guests were spotted today at the venue, who took part in the functions. Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently shared that the couple will be getting married on 15th April. She also shared the wedding will be held in their home Vastu.

On being asked to say a few words about Alia, her soon-to-be mother-in-law shared with Pinkvilla Team, “She is the best, All the best to her”, Riddhima also said, “Bohot cute hai yaar, ekdum doll jaisi.” Coming to the wedding of the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding celebrations and festivities started from today, the 13th of April, and continue until the 17th. The Mehendi, took place at Vastu, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 14th of April, at Vastu as confirmed by Neetu Kapoor. We also broke the news that the star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on the 17th of April, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

See the video here-

As per Riddhima and Neetu, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot on April 14th. There are reports about Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April and it will be attended by celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

