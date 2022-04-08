Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been one of the most talked about couples in the industry for years now. The couple has been creating waves not just for their first collaboration Brahmastra, but also for their sizzling chemistry off the screen. Ranbir and Alia have often been seen hanging out in the city, going on vacations and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress even shares love-filled posts for her main man which are a treat for the fans. As Ranbir and Alia are often seen dishing out couple goals, the speculations about their wedding have been rife for a long time.

And now, the wait is set to be over as Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the know next week. Their wedding has been one of the most talked about events in the tinselvile these days and fans are keen to know every single detail about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding festivities. To note, there have been endless speculations about when the power couple will be tying the knot, their wedding destination, guest lists, rituals etc. So, here’s everything you want to know about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding:

Wedding functions date

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a mehendi function. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15

Wedding venue

Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot at Kapoor’s ancestral home – RK House. To note, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor had also tied the knot at the RK House in 1980.

Wedding time

The couple will be tying the knot during the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM. Pinkvilla has learnt that the logic behind choosing this date happens to be Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s obsession with the number 8.

Bride’s outfits

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia Bhatt will be wearing Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebrations.

Neetu Kapoor’s outfit

Pinkvilla has learnt that Neetu will be wearing Manish Malhotra’s outfit for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities and her outfit are ready as well.

Bachelor party

Reportedly, Ranbir will be hosting a grand bachelor party ahead of his wedding which will be attended by celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, the groom-to-be’s childhood friends and his close friends from the industry. On the other hand, it is also reported that Alia’s BFFs Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan are also planning for a bachelorette party for the bride-to-be which will also have the Raazi actress’ childhood friends in attendance.

Wedding guests

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan etc.

Reception guests

According to media reports, Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception by the end of April and it will be attended by celebs like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan etc.

Langar at gurudwara

It is also reported that Ranbir and Alia will also be offering langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai as a wedding ritual. According to media reports, the couple will not be present physically at the Gurudwara. Instead, servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple.

A non-disclosure agreement

According to a report published in India Today, Ranbir and Alia are keeping tight-lipped about their wedding and have even asked their team to sign a non-disclosure agreement. As per the agreement, the team I not allowed to divulge any details about the wedding or leak any pics of the couple or the wedding festivities.

