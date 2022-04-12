Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Dulhan's house gets lit up amidst festivities; WATCH

The wedding countdown for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has started. The beloved couple is all set to tie the knot this week. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the function, fans absolutely cannot wait to see their favourite couple finally get their beautiful, happy ending. The wedding is set to take place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. Now, ahead of all the magnanimous wedding shenanigans begin, their houses are getting decked up for the festive time. Just a few hours ago, we saw Alia’s house get all lit up.

In the video, Alia Bhatt’s house looked ethereal with all the fairy lights. The whole place gave quite an enthusiastic and happy vibe. Moreover, the Vastu residence looked glamorous with all its decoration. Huge, beautiful lights adorned the venue and it definitely looked shaadi-ready. It is obvious - when the most high-profile couple of the tinsel town gets hitched with each other, they do it in style. Meanwhile, recently, Ranbir’s ancestral house Krishna Raj Bungalow, and RK Studios were decked up with beautiful lights.

Check the video HERE

Coming to the wedding of the year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding celebrations and festivities will kickstart from tomorrow, the 13th of April, and continue until the 17th. The Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will happen at RK House, while the wedding is slated to take place on the 15th of April, at Vastu. We also broke the news that the star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for the who’s who of Bollywood on the 17th of April, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

