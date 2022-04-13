Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Fan gets special gold rose bouquet for the couple ahead of their D-Day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are over the headlines today as their much awaited wedding festivities have begun today. For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot on April 15 at the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor’s residence Vastu. Not just the couple’s respective families, but their massive fan following is also excited about Ranbir and Alia’s big day. In fact, the social media is abuzz with tweets and messages for the soon-to-wed couple.

Amid this, one of the couple’s fans was seen arriving with a special gift for Ranbir and Alia which has made the heads turn. Wondering what this special gift could be? Well, this fan from Surat has brought a gold plated bouquet for the soon-to-wed couple ahead of their big day. In the video, the fan stated that this bouquet is made of real gold foil and is a special present for Ranbir and Alia. Talking about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the couple’s pre-wedding festivities had begun today with a puja. They will be having their mehendi ceremony today.

Take a look at the fan’s special gift for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

It will be a traditional Punjabi wedding for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace which is expected to be a starry affair. Talking about the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is slated to release on September 9 this year.