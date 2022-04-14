Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Groom's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni flaunts her mehendi; See PIC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to become husband and wife today and fans are looking forward to seeing the couple's first glimpse as newlyweds. The wedding celebrations kickstarted with a Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday in attendance of their close family and friends. Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and others were spotted yesterday at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, where the festivities kick-started.

Today, Ranbir and Alia will reportedly have their Haldi ceremony which will again take place at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's residence. Now, ahead of the duo's fairytale wedding, the groom's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a glimpse of her Mehendi design on her social media handle. Riddhima shared a small video on her Instagram Stories to show off her henna design. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad also performed at the Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi function. He sang some of his popular tracks for the couple.

Check out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's mehendi:

The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, yesterday, after Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony, Neetu and Riddhima confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14, Thursday. Post-marriage, Ranbir and Alia will be moving to their new home Krishna Raj bungalow which is currently being renovated located in Bandra's Pali Hill. Their home will also have a room dedicated to the Barfi actor's late father Rishi Kapoor.

