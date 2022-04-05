Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Guestlist OUT: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan & more invited

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been creating waves in the tinselvile of late not just on the professional front but also on the personal front. The couple, who has been dating each other for quite some time now, is said to be tying the knot next week. According to media reports, the wedding festivities will be taking place in Mumbai between April 13 to April 17 and the preparations for the same have been going in full swing. Amid this, there have been speculations about who all will be invited to Ranbir and Alia’s much-awaited wedding.

As per a report published in India Today, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding will be a starry affair and will be attended by the industry’s who’s who. The wedding guest list will reportedly include names like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, etc. It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan has also been invited to Ranbir-Alia’s D-Day. On the other hand, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor etc will also be present with the Bhatts and Kapoors during the wedding festivities.

The media reports also suggested that post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry by the end of April. The couple’s wedding reception will reportedly be attended by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur etc. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra. The fantasy drama is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations to be held between April 13-17