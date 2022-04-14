Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: INSIDE PICS of 3-tier cake, happy faces of Neetu, Kareena, Ayan & more

April 14, 2022, marks the wedding day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The couple who were dating for almost 5 years has finally tied the knot. The first pictures of the newlyweds have created a storm on social media already and fans cannot stop gushing over it. Well, now that it is official and the wedding ceremony is over, all the guests who were in attendance have shared a couple of inside pictures and videos from the grand wedding and we bet fans will not be able to contain their excitement after looking at it.