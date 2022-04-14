Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger, Ananya Panday, Ishaan & others send love to newlyweds

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married now. The couple has tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. Recently, the new bride treated her fans with beautiful pics from her dreamy wedding and it took the social media by a storm. Not just the couple’s massive fan following, but several celebs from the industry have been showering love on Alia and Ranbir. In fact, as Alia has shared a heartfelt post to announce the wedding, celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter etc have sent love to the newlyweds.