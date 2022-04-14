Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Luv Ranjan arrive; See PICS

The D-Day is finally here! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married today at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's residence at Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai and their fans are looking forward to seeing the first glimpse of the couple as newlyweds. The duo's wedding festivities kick-started yesterday with mehendi and it had their closest friends and family members in attendance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli, among others, were present for the rituals. Fans and friends from the Bollywood industry have already started pouring in best wishes for the couple.

Now, ahead of Ranbir and Alia's fairytale wedding, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Luv Ranjan were spotted at Ranbir's residence as they head to Vastu. Apart from them, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Naveli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Akansha Ranjan, Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda also arrived in style for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding.

Check out the photos:

Reportedly, post their marriage, Ranbir and Alia will move to their new home Krishna Raj bungalow which is currently being renovated and is located in Bandra's Pali Hill. The soon-to-be-married couple's home will also have a room dedicated to his late father Rishi Kapoor. A recent report in India Today also said that Ranbir will finally make his social media debut after his wedding with Alia and he will share a special personal message for his fans.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their film, Brahmastra, and made their first public appearance as a couple in 2018 at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

