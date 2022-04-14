Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji left teary-eyed on seeing couple as bride & groom

It is certainly a huge day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the couple will be taking the saat pheras today. It is the most awaited day of the year for the whole entertainment industry as their favourite couple will finally be united. It was also a very emotional day for Ranbir and Alia as they met Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji at the venue. As per sources, Ranbir, Alia, Ayan, and Karan were seen talking in private as Karan was seen hugging the bride and groom.

An eyewitness disclosed that Ayan got emotional when he saw Alia dressed up as a bride. An insider close to the family informed India Today, "Apparently, Karan always dreamt of this day when he would give away Alia, who he considers his daughter as a bride, and this was the moment the four of them got emotional. As soon as Ayan and Karan arrived, they rushed to meet Alia and gave her a hug. Ayan got extremely emotional seeing Alia dressed up as the bride and Karan hugged all of them. Ayan was later spotted in a long conversation with Ranbir's father-in law Mahesh Bhatt."

Meanwhile, we have also learned that Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were personally welcoming the guests at Ranbir and Alia's grand wedding. Guests are being offered refreshments as they arrived at the wedding venue. There is also a separate enclosure for the senior members of both families.

There have also been reports that at Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and KJo were heard discussing the idea of the Sanju actor putting up a special video message on Alia’s social media handles after the wedding.

