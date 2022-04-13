Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Ladkewale to have baraat procession between Krishna Raj bungalow and Vastu?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to become husband and wife soon. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple will get married on April 15th at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai and fans can't wait to catch the first glimpse of the two as newlyweds. The duo's pre-wedding festivities have already begun and it all started with a puja this morning and was followed by a Mehendi ceremony, which was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, among a few others.

Now, according to ETimes, the couple will have a traditional Punjabi wedding and the Kapoors will have their baraat procession which will begin from Krishna Raj bungalow and will end at Ranbir's residence, Vastu. "The entire stretch of road between the two locations at Pali Hill has been beautifully decked up with lights hanging from the trees and it looks no less than a big festival in the evening. Moreover, the police have been deployed to block the stretch for about 15-20 minutes tomorrow to ensure the baraat goes smoothly," added the source.

Their wedding is going to be a starry affair and will reportedly be attended by celebs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc. After a fairytale wedding on April 15, the soon-to-be-wedded couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17th. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will make an official announcement about their wedding soon.

