Live

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE updates Day 1: Couple set for pre-wedding ceremonies, security beefed up

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Apr 13, 2022 11:54 AM IST  |  26K
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE updates Day 1: Couple set for pre-wedding ceremonies, security beefed up
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE updates Day 1: Couple set for pre-wedding ceremonies, security beefed up (Pic credit - APH Images)
Highlights
April 13, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Nitasha Nanda arrives for Ranbir-Alia haldi

Nitasha Nanda arrives at Ranbir Kapoor's house to be a part of the pre-wedding festivities that begins today. She could be seen in a light blue attire and was seated in her car as paps captured her in their lenses. 

April 13, 2022, 10:59 am IST
Rima Jain arrive at Ranbir Kapoor's house

Guests have started arriving for the pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first person to arrive at Ranbir's house is Rima Jain. She could be seen dressed in a yellow attire and looked happy as she posed for the paps and smiled for them from inside her car. 

April 13, 2022, 10:50 am IST
security seal staff phones before entering actor's residence

The security team outside Ranbir Kapoor's house Vaastu are making sure to seal the phone cameras of all the staff members entering inside. 

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!