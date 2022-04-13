Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Makeup artist Mickey Contractor to glam up the soon-to-be-married couple?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been all over the news for quite some time now. The lovebirds will soon be all set to tie the knot this week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the couple will get married on April 15th at the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia will be making an official announcement about their wedding soon. Now, a new report states that popular makeup artist Mickey Contractor will be doing the soon-to-married couple's glam for their D-Day.

According to ETimes, Mickey Contractor will be looking after the make-up and hairstyling of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the wedding. To note, Mickey also shares a close bond with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. He is famous for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's and Kareena Kapoor's makeup looks. He is one of the most sought-after makeup artists in India and is considered the first choice of most celebrities. Previously, he has worked with many famous celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Kajol, Nita Ambani, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many more.

Earlier today, the wedding festivities of Ranbir and Alia kick-started with mehendi at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence. The couple's close friends and family members include Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others made their presence felt at the celebrations. The star couple will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception for their industry friends on the 17th of April, at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

