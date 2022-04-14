Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor urges paps to wish joy and happiness to the newlyweds; WATCH

It has been quite a happening day in the tinselvile today. After all, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been one of the most-talked-about couples in the industry, have taken their nuptial vows today. To note, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding has been the talk of the town for a long time now. And as the speculations come to rest today, proud mother Neetu Kapoor was seen interacting with the paps wherein she was seen expressing her happiness over Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

In the video, Neetu had stepped out with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni and the trio was beaming with joy. She was overwhelmed with the love and best wishes coming her way. Amid this, the veteran actress, who was dressed in a pink coloured lehenga with multicolour blouse and dupatta, urged the paps to pray for Ranbir and Alia and wish them joy and happiness in the new phase of their lives. She also expressed her gratitude for all the best wishes for the newlyweds.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s video urging paps to wish happiness to Ranbir and Alia:

For the uninitiated, it was an intimate wedding for Ranbir and Alia which was attended by their respective family and close friends. The new bride had shared the pics of her dreamlike wedding on social media and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

Also Read: FIRST PICS of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt as husband and wife OUT; Newlyweds seal it with a passionate kiss