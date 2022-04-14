Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor's mehendi has a lovely reference to late husband Rishi Kapoor

The wedding day of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is finally here! The couple will be tying the knot today at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai in presence of their close family and friends. On Wednesday, the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies had kick-started with mehendi. Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others, were present for the rituals.

Now, the groom's mother Neetu has the perfect way to include her late husband Rishi Kapoor in her son's wedding festivities. A few hours back, the actress gave us a sneak peek of her Mehendi for her son Ranbir's wedding and it featured Rishi Kapoor's name on it. Yesterday at the couple's mehendi, a source present at the ceremony revealed to India Today that Neetu got emotional and she recalled the memories of her own Mehendi and engagement ceremony with Rishi.

Check it out:

Earlier today, Alia's sister Shaheen, Soni Razdan, Neetu, and Riddhima were snapped arriving at the Barfi actor's Vastu house for the Haldi ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report in ETimes, the couple will have a traditional Punjabi wedding and the Kapoors will have their baraat procession which will begin from Krishna Raj bungalow and will end at Ranbir's residence, Vastu and Ranbir's Dulhan Alia will be waiting at Vastu for the pheras.

As per an India Today report, the wedding ceremony will begin at around 3 PM. The duo has been extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. However, yesterday, Neetu and Riddhima confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14.

