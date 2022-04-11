Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Preparations begin in full swing at groom's residence; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is one of the most anticipated events in the Bollywood industry currently. The lovebirds will be soon tying the knot after dating for several years. The duo will be exchanging vows in the wee hours this weekend between 2 am and 4 am. Ranbir and Alia have remained extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day. Now, ahead of their big wedding, the preparations have kickstarted in full swing at the groom's residence.

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be held at RK Studios, Chembur, and it will kick off on the 13th of April, it will continue until the 17th of April. The wedding is set to take place at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vaastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Their wedding will reportedly be attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. Later, Ranbir and Alia will also host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai and the party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom.

The latest reports also state that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will have special security arranged with 200 bouncers present and the planning for the security arrangement for their wedding has been going on for over a month now. As per a report in India Today, the couple may jet off to Africa for their honeymoon after their wedding. Reportedly, the lovebirds have visited the place twice before already.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will feature together onscreen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, this year and will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

