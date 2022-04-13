Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Raazi's 'Dilbaro' among the songs being played at the Mehendi ceremony

Alia Bhatt is all set to break millions of hearts as she is tying the knot with her main man Ranbir Kapoor. It will be a traditional wedding for the power couple which will take place on April 15. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia’s pre-wedding functions have already begun. It all started with a puja this morning and was followed by a mehendi ceremony. And as the ceremony is underway, it is reported that Alia’s mehendi function is having a vibrant mood with Sufi and folk songs playlists.

According to a report published in ETimes, Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi playlist also has a mix of old and new folk songs sung by folk singer. Songs like Mera Laung Gavacha and Apna Bana Le meri Jaan were also reportedly heard at the ceremony. Among these, Alia Bhatt’s popular wedding song Dilbaro from Raazi was also played at the ceremony. To note, Dilbaro is all about a daughter and father’s unconditional love and the pain of separation. Meanwhile, celebs like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, etc were seen making their way to the venue to be a part of the wedding festivities.

Talking about the wedding, it will take place at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. It will reportedly be an intimate affair. The wedding will be followed by a grand wedding reception on April 17 at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace which is expected to be a starry affair. According to media reports, celebs like Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji, etc will be attending Ranbir and Alia’s reception.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Haldi celebrations begin; See venue, date, guest list details & more