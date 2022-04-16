Live
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding PHOTOS LIVE Updates: Inside Photos from couple's fun-filled Mehendi ceremony
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their family members and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda, all close family members attended the intimate wedding. Alia also Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their family members and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda, all close family members attended the intimate wedding. Alia also shared Mehendi and wedding photos. Now, Ranbir and Alia are set to host wedding reception for their industry friends.
Highlights
April 16, 2022, 12:41 pm IST
Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fun-filled Mehendi photos
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt dropped fun photos from her Mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. The photos featured romantic photos of her and Ranbir as well Alia's photo with her bridesmaids. It also gave us a glimpse of Ranbir's special dance act for Alia Bhatt at the Mehendi ceremony.
