Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Soon-to-be-married couple's mehendi ceremony to be held today?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all over the news. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the lovebirds will tie the knot on April 15th at the Barfi actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple's first pre-wedding celebration is all set to take place on Wednesday. It is stated that the couple will be adding a modern twist to their traditional Punjabi wedding and will be taking vows before their pheras. Now, a new report states that the soon-to-be-married couple's mehendi ceremony will be held today.

According to NDTV, Ranbir and Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's residence today. Before their mehendi, a pooja will be held in the presence of immediate family post-lunch at around 2 pm. The wedding festivities will reportedly be attended by the couple's close family and friends only. The duo will be tying the knot during the early hours of April 16 between 2 AM to 4 AM.

The couple's haldi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on April 14, followed by baraat on April 15. As per our sources, Ranbir and Alia are likely to host their wedding reception on April 17. The source close to Ranbir also mentioned that the reception will take place in Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Ranbir and Alia's wedding will reportedly be a starry affair and will be attended by popular celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, etc.

