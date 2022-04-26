Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's 3-tier wedding cake took 24 hours to prepare, had special elements

The power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently got married, are enjoying the new phase of their lives. Ranbir and Alia’s magical wedding bash was attended by their respective family members and some top celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and others. To note, the couple tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. From their Mehendi ceremony to their post-wedding bash, everything about the lovebirds’ marriage was dreamy. Do you remember newlyweds Ranbir-Alia’s 3-tier delicious wedding cake? Well, read on to know more details about the special cake.

In a recent interview with India Today, Le15 Pattiserrie owner Pooja Dhingra, who baked the cake, revealed some interesting details. She informed that there was another cake prepared for their reception party and each cake took 24 hours to be ready. The delicious cakes also had special elements as per the groom and bride’s liking. "We made 2 cakes for the wedding. The wedding planner wanted a simple chocolate-hazelnut cake covered with white buttercream for the first one. The flower company Interflora added pressed flowers to the cake. The second cake for the party on the 16th was 3-tier and decorated with dried peonies that had hand-painted gold accents," Pooja shared.

She further went on to reveal that Alia and Ranbir are her old customers and she has curated cakes for their birthdays and other family occasions too.

Confirming her wedding Ranbir, Alia had on April 14 wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

