Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's bodyguards pen emotional notes for newlyweds: Heart is filled with happiness

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding finally took place, millions of fans could witness their favourite couple getting their happy ending. The wedding was an absolutely dreamy affair, attended the Ranbir and Alia’s near and dear ones. Alia took the internet by storm when she posted her regal wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram. It doesn’t look like that we will get over these pictures any time soon. Their friends and family excitedly posted numerous pictures with the newlyweds as they congratulated them. Now, we caught hold of Alia’s bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim and Ranbir’s bodyguard Sunil Talekar’s heartfelt congratulatory posts.

Yusuf posted a beautiful picture with 'Ranlia' as he posed with them. The trio looked poised in the capture. Along with the picture, Yusuf heartily wrote, “Mubrook Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor". On the other hand, Sunil got emotional and penned down a sweet note as well in his picture. He looked happy with the newlyweds as they posed for the picture. Sunil wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today.”

Check Yusuf's post:

Check Sunil's post:

Meanwhile, coming back to the pictures that Alia posted on her Instagram, She looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her Sabyasachi lehenga. She stood close to Ranbir, who looked nothing less than a royal king in his sherwani. The newly-married couple could not stop smiling and blushing, and the joy on their faces was almost palpable. Not to miss was the passionate kiss the newlyweds were sharing in the pictures.

