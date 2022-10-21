Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to release on OTT; Here's where and when to watch the fantasy drama

Brahmastra, the fantasy drama that features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has emerged as one of the biggest commercial successes of Bollywood in recent times. The big-budget venture, which is based on Indian mythology, is helmed by talented filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra was under production for around 9 years, before it finally hit the theatres across the globe on September 9, this year. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film is now finally gearing up for its grand OTT release. Brahmastra OTT release: Here’s everything you need to know

As per the latest updates, Brahmastra is finally gearing up to get a grand release on the popular OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4, Friday. The exciting update has left both the audiences who missed the fantasy drama in theatres, as well as those who are waiting to revisit Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fantasy film, equally excited. Brahmastra will be available for streaming in five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The cast and crew of the film are expected to officially announce the OTT release date, in a couple of days. Brahmastra's dream box office run Despite being subjected to hate campaigns and boycott trends on social media, Brahmastra emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, at the worldwide box office. According to the latest updates from trade experts, the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has made an estimated gross collection of around Rs. 430 Crore, at the worldwide box office. When it comes to the Nett collections, Brahmastra has reportedly made a total domestic collection of Rs. 253 Crore, within its lifetime run at the theatres. As per the reports, the Hindi version alone has made a Nett collection of around Rs. 234 Crore, while the dubbed versions made the rest.

Records made by Brahmastra The Ayan Mukerji directorial has also made headlines by creating multiple records at the box office. Brahmastra emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022, beating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the biggest post-pandemic opener of the industry. The fantasy drama also emerged as both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s biggest first-day opener and biggest first-weekend opener. The fantasy drama also went on to top the worldwide chart on its opening weekend, by registering the biggest box office collection worldwide. Brahmastra also made the biggest opening weekend collection for a Bollywood film dubbed in South Indian languages. The movie also emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener in the US. As per the reports, Brahmastra registered a whopping 6 Lakhs advance bookings, thus beating the records set by KGF Chapter 2. This rare feat was achieved by the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, on the special occasion of National Cinema Day. The fantasy drama also became the first Indian film to top at the Australian box office. The Telugu dub version of Brahmastra registered multiple records, including the biggest opening day and the biggest single day.