Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra tops most Googled Indian films of 2022 list, beats RRR, Kantara

The year 2022 is about to end and like every year search engine, Google has unveiled its ‘Year in Search 2022’, a rundown of the biggest trends in search it saw over the past 11+ months of the year 2022. A list of the most googled Indian films of 2022 has been out and the top names in the list are obvious ones with Ayan Mukerji ’s Brahmastra being on the top. Although several movies were released and many of them did extremely well at the box office, but the hype that this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer had created made it top this list.

According to the list, Brahmastra has become the most googled movie of 2022 beating several other popular blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Kantara and The Kashmir Files. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also starred Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The high-budget fantasy adventure earned over ₹400 crore. Be it the buzz around the VFX or the curiosity to see real-life couple Alia and Ranbir romancing on the silver screen for the first time, it forced fans to google about Brahmastra more. It was followed by Yash-starrer Kannada blockbuster KGF 2, which is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Vivek Agnihotri’s sleeper hit The Kashmir Files rounded up the top three in the list.

Four films from the three south industries follow, including Telugu sensation RRR at 4, Kannada hit Kantara at 5, and Kamal Haasan’s comeback Tamil venture Vikram at 7. The most striking entry is at number 6--the Telugu hit Pushpa: The Rise, which was released last year but still managed to dominate the search trends in 2022 long enough to beat many of this year’s hits.

Brahmastra Box Office

Brahmastra had created as many as 23 records at the box office.