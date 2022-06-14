Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's chemistry to music: 5 things you can expect from Brahmastra trailer

Brahmastra is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year and the wait will be finally over as the makers will be releasing the official trailer of the film tomorrow i.e June 14th, 2022. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Ever since the teaser of Brahmastra was unveiled and fans have been waiting for its release.

So far, the markers have released various motion posters of the cast, a song snippet, and a teaser video from the film. While the movie is slated to release on 9 September 2022, the trailer of Brahmastra will be out tomorrow. Now, ahead of the trailer launch, we have listed 5 things that fans can expect from the fantasy-adventure film.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met on the sets of Brahmastra and fell in love in 2018. The film marks their first project together. The couple dated for 5 years and recently, in April, they tied the knot. Fans have been eagerly waiting for them to create their magic on-screen.

2. Music

The music score of the film is composed by Pritam while the soundtrack's lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In April, the makers unveiled the teaser of the first song, 'Kesariya' and the song has already won over hearts. In the trailer, fans may even get a glimpse of the song.

3. Grand visuals

The movie has been shot in Bulgaria, London, New York, Edinburgh, and Varanasi. In the trailer, the makers made sure that the visuals of Brahmastra are top-notch! The audience will definitely witness the visual effects right from the opening sequence of the trailer.

4. Modern mythology film

Ayan Mukerji, director of Brahmastra, once revealed that the inspiration is from mythology but it is based on today's world. It's touted to be the costliest Bollywood film to date.

5. Premise

The premise of the Brahmastra's trailer will be intriguing and this will be very different for the audience. The makers are trying to build a new world of astras with this film.

