Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s expressions are everyone’s core mood after vacation; WATCH as they return to Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha are back in the bay! It was just a couple of days back that the beloved family was seen jetting off from the Mumbai airport to an undisclosed location. During their recent airport spotting, yet again, their little one’s adorable expressions stole the limelight as she was in her father’s arms.

On February 1, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha, were spotted at the airport as they returned to Mumbai. In a video shared by the paps, the Kapoor family was clicked from afar as they came out of the airport. The short glimpse captured the Ramayana actor holding his daughter in his arms while he made his way towards their awaiting car.

They were then followed by Alia Bhatt who also joined them simultaneously. The Alpha actress stunned in white and radiated elegance by sporting stylish black sunglasses. Alia beamed a sweet smile towards the staff standing outside the airport before leaving.

Nevertheless, it was little Raha’s adorable and quirky expressions that left everyone’s heart melt. The little one seemed exhausted after the flight. But as one can anticipate, the little munchkin’s cuteness didn't cease to grab attention as the internet users dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section gushing over her.

It was just a couple of days back, on Friday, January 31, that the celebrity couple and their daughter were seen leaving the city. In the viral videos, Alia was seen waiting for Raha and Ranbir outside the car. She was smiling as their daughter waved her from inside the car. In one of the other videos, Ranbir was seen holding Raha while the little munchkin was trying to reach out to her mother.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to reunite on screen after Brahmāstra for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The upcoming epic romantic drama will also feature Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The much-anticipated film is poised to release in theaters on March 20, 2026 next year.

In addition to this, Ranbir and Alia also have Ramayana and Alpha, among others, respectively, in the pipeline.