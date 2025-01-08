Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s peekaboo moment with paps as they visit Ayan Mukerji will make you go aww; WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor recently accompanied by daughter Raha visited Ayan Mukerji’s place. One of the videos captured little one’s peekaboo moment with the paps. Check it out.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha, never misses a chance to melt fans' hearts with her adorable antics. Most recently, she accompanied her father to her uncle Ayan Mukerji’s place, and a video of her playful peekaboo moment with the paparazzi has once again taken over the internet.
On January 8, Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Raha were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived at and later departed from Ayan Mukerji’s residence. In one of the videos, the doting father can be seen carrying his little one in his arms while standing inside the building premises.
While the Ramayana actor appeared to be engrossed in a conversation with someone, Raha was curiously sneaking peeks at the paparazzi stationed nearby.
Take a look
In another video, the little munchkin was seen clinging to her dad as he exited Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director’s place. As a mark of the sweet gesture, Ayan also came outside to see them off. He also waved at the little one, saying "bye."
Take a look
Reacting to the video, internet users couldn’t help but gush over the father-daughter’s bond. A fan wrote, "She's such a daddy's girl. We love to see it" and another fan called her, "Daddy girls." A third fan noted, "It's child's automatic reflex. She is scared of all the flashes and commotion."
During the latest outing, Ranbir looked handsome in a gray t-shirt paired with denim pants and white sneakers. His blue cap added to the cool quotient in his looks, while the little munchkin looked aww-so-cute in a white and blue frock.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha recently took a New Year vacation to Thailand accompanied by their close friends and family members.
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.
