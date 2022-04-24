Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's house features PIC from the time when they first met on SLB's Black sets

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned man and wife on the 14th of April, 2022. After dating for five years, the couple finally took the plunge and tied the knot in the presence of family and friends. The two had a dreamy wedding and made us believe that ‘happily-ever-afters’ do exist. Ever since her marriage, Alia has been sharing stunning pictures from her special day on her Instagram and we have to say - we are obsessed! The couple now resides in Ranbir’s Vastu residence and now call it home. Now, we recently stumbled upon a very precious photo frame that hangs tall in their house - are you ready to see it?

The picture was shared by a fan. The photo frame contains a picture captured many years ago when the two met on Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Black sets. Alia Bhatt auditioned for a role in the movie. On the other hand, Ranbir was there on there on the sets to assist SLB. The black and white picture is a bit blurry but the emotion captured in it is clear as a day. Ranbir and Alia sat together with Alia's head on him. It is just too precious to the couple! Alia has told time and again, that she had a crush on Ranbir right from when she was 12 years old and this picture shows their beautiful journey.

On Saturday, Alia posted another round of pictures from her wedding. Alia once again taken over the internet as she has shared new pics from her wedding day and this time, she posed with her pet Edward, her ‘cat of honour’.

