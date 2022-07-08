Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy: We've seen many ups & downs in these years, want to enjoy this period

Alia Bhatt took everyone by a pleasant surprise after she made her pregnancy announcement a couple of weeks ago. Everyone is jumping with joy and is waiting with bated breaths to meet the junior Kapoor. Well, Alia is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone hence she has not been able to talk about her pregnancy in interviews. But, Ranbir, who is on cloud 9 to step into this new phase of his life is on a promotional spree these days to promote his film Shamshera. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about Alia’s pregnancy and how she has changed her life.

When asked if Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy announcement was a part of Brahmastra’s promotional stunt? Ranbir Kapoor revealed that they are a married couple now and they felt that it was the right time to tell the world. “We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it. And there was no other idea to join social media. Ranbir even spoke about Alia Bhatt changing his life. The Shamshera actor replied that he is not sure of he would be able to give the right answer to this question. The actor revealed that Alia has centred him so much as a human being.

Further adding Ranbir Kapoor said, “She has given me so much love and joy that I feel so guilty sometimes, talking about the kind of happiness. I feel that it’ll go away and I have to protect that. It’s just such a joyful time in our relationship. We’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor will return to the silver screen after almost 4 years with Shamshera.

