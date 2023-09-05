Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s style game strong in new PIC from New York vacay; couple poses with fans

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a massive fan following on social media. However, both actors choose to keep their personal lives low-key. While Alia often shares glimpses of her life on Instagram, Ranbir prefers to stay away from social media. Every now and then, we get to see pictures of Alia and Ranbir through their fan pages and paparazzi pictures. The Brahmastra actors are currently holidaying in New York with their daughter Raha. Since the last few days, Alia and Ranbir's pictures with their fans in New York have been going viral. Now, we have come across yet another picture of the couple, in which they look striking in black as they posed with their fans.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a strong style game in latest picture from New York vacay

In the picture shared by Ranbir Kapoor's fan page, he and Alia are seen posing with a group of fans on the streets of New York. Both Ranbir and Alia look incredibly stunning, and they were seen twinning in black. Alia Bhatt wore a black jacket over a black top, with matching jeans. She left her hair open, and her makeup was on fleek. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen in a black tee layered with a matching leather jacket, paired with black pants. Once again, he was seen wearing a beanie.

Alia and Ranbir made for a beautiful couple. Fans couldn't get over their good looks, and they dropped heart emojis on the post. Check out the picture below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, a video surfaced, in which Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting a restaurant. They waved at their fans, interacted with them and posed for selfies, before leaving the restaurant. Alia was seen in a checkered shirt with black pants, while Ranbir wore a grey sweatshirt with black jeans. Before this, Ranbir was seen sporting a new haircut in a picture from New York.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has Vasan Bala's action thriller, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: ‘Always with us’: Alia Bhatt remembers Rishi Kapoor on birth Anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor’s pic from wedding