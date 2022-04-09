Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding menu details: Chefs from Delhi & Lucknow flown in, claims report

Amid the wedding buzz of one of Bollywood most loved couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, another addition is here. After wedding date, guestlists and honeymoon details, a report claims to have gotten its hands on Ranbir-Alia's wedding menu. As per a report, at Ranbir and Alia's marriage ceremony, a lavish menu will be available for guests. The latest report also claimed that over 50 counters of dishes from cuisines like Mexican, Italian, Mughalai, Punjabi and more, would be there at Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

As per a Bollywood Life report, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has reportedly also flown in chefs specially from Lucknow and Delhi. Knowing how the Kapoor family loves their food, a source told the portal that a separate Delhi chat counter would be present along with Lucknow's special kebabs, biryanis and more. Not just non-vegetarian dishes, at Ranbir and Alia's wedding, guests will also get vegan dishes. The source claimed that there would '25 counters only for vegan and vegetarian dishes' as Alia is also a vegan. The report claimed that Ranbir and Alia are ensuring that their guests have a memorable time on their big day.

Meanwhile, a report by India Today claimed that after the wedding, Ranbir and Alia are planning to fly on a honeymoon to Africa. The news portal cited a source claiming that the couple loves the place and has been there before. Amid all the buzz, Neetu Kapoor finally reacted to the reports of the wedding recently as she was shooting for Dance Deewane. She refrained from revealing anything about the wedding date. However, she spoke to News18 and was all praises for soon-to-be bahu Alia. She even said that Ranbir and Alia 'make a good pair.'

Also Read|'Main bhi confused hoon': Mom Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's big fat wedding