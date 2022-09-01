'Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan are grounded humans and Brahmastra is worth the wait'- reveals Markand Soni

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as we are just a couple of days away from the release of the much-awaited film of 2022, Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and others in pivotal roles. We will also see popular actor Markand Soni sharing screen space with these stars. In a recent chat with ETimes, the actor spoke about Brahmastra and working alongside Big B and Ranbir.

When asked if working alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan was a dream-come-true moment for him, Markand Soni praised the superstars. He replied, “It was 100 percent a dream come true moment. I have never met someone as kind and as sweet as Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan sir. They have achieved so much in life and yet they are so grounded and wonderful human beings.” Further talking about Brahmastra and its hype, Markand opened up about whether this film will live up to the hype or not. Markand replied, “Good things take time and it is definitely worth the wait. It’s going to be like something you have never seen before in the Hindi film industry.”

Brahmastra is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor’s work front, he will feature next in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

